College graduates struggle to find jobs due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 2020 college graduates all over the nation are struggling to find jobs due to the poor job market caused by COVID-19.
But here in the Heartland, those new to the workforce shouldn’t give up hope.
“My whole semester changed immediately and of course I didn’t get to walk and have a graduation,” said 2020 Southeast Missouri graduate, Nicole Petrillo.
She says her senior year didn’t go as planned, but she’s thankful she still found a job.
“It was weird cause all the interviews were via zoom so I didn’t actually get to meet anyone, I didn’t get to go see the schools I would be working in but I was able to get a job,” she said.
President and COO of the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri, June O’Dell, said during these uncertain times, it’s important to not give up and keep putting your resume out there.
“There is a market out there, but you just got to be willing to work with it not against it," she said.
The workforce development board has many resources that could be useful for graduates to find jobs.
“If you are interested in just looking for a job, if you need some help with a resume, if you’d like to just see what’s available out there in jobs or you’re thinking I need a little skills building, I need some training and not necessarily a four or five year degree, maybe some short term training, that’s where we can help you,” said O’Dell.
They’re even putting on a drive-thru hiring event where you can sit in your car and learn more about jobs that are available.
