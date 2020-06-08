Artist paints historical mural in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville is adding another attraction, this time in the form of a painting.
The mural is being painted on a side of a building in the Downtown area and pays homage to areas of interest in the past and present throughout the county.
There are different areas of interest of the county within the letters of the word “PERRYVILLE,” which is the focus of the mural.
Artist Christine DeShazo said the mural tells a story and engages people to talk about it.
"Historical murals should teach," DeShazo said. "They should create community pride, create civic mindedness to the community, teach people that have always lived here about things that they don't know about their own community."
Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said it's a great attraction for all to see that comes through the area.
"This was just a really great opportunity for us to showcase some of the unique and wonderful things we have here in Perry County and Perryville," Erzfeld said. "The fact that the city partnered with tourism on this, we're looking forward to bringing more projects like this to our community."
The mural depicts the two local school mascots, the eclipse of 2017 and the one upcoming 2024, the St. Mary’s of the Barren’s Church, Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, the East Perry County Fair mule jump, American Tractor Museum, quilt trail and more.
The artists expects the mural to be completed by the end of the week.
