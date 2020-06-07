People enjoy sporting events, outdoors again

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We caught up with people enjoying some family time while watching their favorite teams play baseball in Sikeston on Sunday after spending months indoors and worried about the COVID-19 scare.
It's been a little over a month since Missouri reopened the state and lifted the stay-at-home order.
People eased outside along with sporting events as large gatherings were permitted once again.
We talked with Kary Story who was watching his team at the 621 Sports 'Sikeston Classic Baseball Tournament' about starting to get back to some normalcy.
"Getting back to playing baseball. It's America's pastime and we really love it," Story said. "We glad to be here playing baseball in Sikeston, Mo."
He also appreciates being outside and visiting with his family and friends again.
"It's really great because we have a lot of friends on this baseball team that we haven't been able to see for a while," Story said. "Now we're able to see them and we have the girls back and it's great."
The 621 Sports youth baseball has several divisions from 11 years and under to 14 years of age. Their next tournament is scheduled in Sikeston in two weeks.
