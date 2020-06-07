Pemiscot County missing man

Marc Randall Fullerton was last seen in Pemiscot County, MO on June 3, 2020. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Dept)
By Jessica Ladd | June 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 12:30 PM

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Marc Randall Fullerton, 35, was last seen in Pemiscot County on June 3.

He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is 5′11 and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing only black shorts.

He has skull ring tattoos, full-length skull on both arms and recently had all teeth pulled out.

If anyone has information regarding Marc Randall Fullerton’s whereabouts contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

