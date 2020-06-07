First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A strong upper-level high will give us another mostly sunny, hot and humid day today. As an ENE breeze develops today, we may bring some slightly lower dewpoints/humidity into the area, but highs will still be In the low 90s with peak heat indices ranging from the low 90s north to the upper 90s south…so basically another hot and humid afternoon. Tonight will remain mainly clear and mild, though with a light east wind lingering during the overnight hours. On Monday attention turns to the remnants of Cristobal approaching from the south.
TS Cristobal continues to be a disorganized storm in the northern Gulf. The overall path has not changed much…with the remnant low moving just west of our area Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will bring wind, rain and a chance of thunderstorms to our region. Rainfall still looks most substantial west of the Mississippi…with 1 to 3 inches of tropical rains likely over the hills of SE MO…tapering to less than an inch in eastern counties. A few thunderstorms could be involved as well although in general tropical systems tend not to produce a lot of tall thunderstorms. Southeast to south winds could gust from 30 to 40 mph Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon the tropical system will be pushing quickly off to the north, but a trailing cold front could bring one final shot of strong thunderstorms to the area late Tuesday: SPC has us under a marginal risk of severe for this period.
Behind the tropical system, the remainder of the week is looking a bit cooler and less humid overall, although with some day to day variation. Wednesday and Thursday look warm and dry, but a cold front late Friday could fire off a line of thunderstorms….followed by a mostly sunny and relatively pleasant weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.