First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

TS Cristobal continues to be a disorganized storm in the northern Gulf. The overall path has not changed much…with the remnant low moving just west of our area Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will bring wind, rain and a chance of thunderstorms to our region. Rainfall still looks most substantial west of the Mississippi…with 1 to 3 inches of tropical rains likely over the hills of SE MO…tapering to less than an inch in eastern counties. A few thunderstorms could be involved as well although in general tropical systems tend not to produce a lot of tall thunderstorms. Southeast to south winds could gust from 30 to 40 mph Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon the tropical system will be pushing quickly off to the north, but a trailing cold front could bring one final shot of strong thunderstorms to the area late Tuesday: SPC has us under a marginal risk of severe for this period.