First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a hot, humid and mostly sunny weekend, attention turns to the impacts of Cristobal likely to affect our area from late Monday thru Tuesday. The main issues will be strong gradients winds…locally heavy rainfall and rain bands….and a threat of severe storms including a few small tornadoes on Tuesday. The remnant low will pass quickly west of our region Monday night thru Tuesday morning…but affects will linger into Tuesday afternoon and evening thanks to strong southerly flow. Clouds and rain will move in from the south Monday afternoon and evening…overspread the area overnight Monday…and become more convective/stormy on Tuesday. A flash flood watch has been issued for much of SE MO where rains of 1 to 3 inches are forecast….rain totals should be lighter to the east (though individual downpours could still be heavy).
As this system moves quickly away by Tuesday night….we’ll change to a gradually less hot and humid pattern for the rest of the week. Dew points/humidity will be noticeably lower. A cold front could bring a round of thunderstorms Friday evening or Friday night….followed by a ‘cooler’ and less humid pattern for next weekend.
