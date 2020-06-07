First Alert: Hot and humid Sunday

(KFVS) - Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid.
Highs will still be in the 90s with peak heat indexes ranging from the low 90s to the upper 90s south.
Tonight will remain mainly clear and mild.
On Monday attention turns to the remnants of Cristobal approaching from the south.
TS Cristobal continues to be a disorganized storm in the northern Gulf.
The overall path has not changed much…with the remnant low moving just west of our area Monday night into Tuesday morning.
This will bring wind, rain and a chance of thunderstorms to our region.
Southeast to south winds could gust from 30 to 40 mph Monday night into Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon the tropical system will be pushing quickly off to the north, but a trailing cold front could bring one final shot of strong thunderstorms to the area late Tuesday: SPC has us under a marginal risk of severe for this period.
The remainder of the week is looking a bit cooler and less humid overall.
Wednesday and Thursday look warm and dry, but a cold front late Friday could fire off a line of thunderstorms….followed by a mostly sunny and relatively pleasant weekend.
