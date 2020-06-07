Dyersburg police investigating early morning shooting, 5 people shot

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that left five people shot.
On June 7, at 2:17 a.m. Dyersburg police responded to the American Legion in reference to a shooting inside the club.
Three males and two females were shot.
Some of the victims had been shot multiple times.
All five victims were flown to hospitals including Nashville, and Memphis due to their injuries.
All of the victims are in their 20’s and 30’s, and are from Dyersburg, Union City, Tiptonville, and Ridgely.
No motive has been established at this time.
Dyersburg Police is urging anyone who has information to call the police department.
