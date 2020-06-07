2 dead, 6 injured in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left six victims injured and two deceased.
Around 1:46 a.m. on June 7, Sikeston DPS received a call of a noise complaint coming from a party in the 900 block of Plantation.
According to witnesses shortly after police left the area, a vehicle drove by the party, fired multiple shots and then fled the scene.
Six victims were injured and are being treated for nonthreatening injuries.
Two other victims were pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.
