IDPH reports 975 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On June 6, the IDPH reported 975 new COVID-19 cases.
Illinois now has 126,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
To date, 5,864 people have died from the virus.
Here is a list of our most recent Illinois COVID-19 stories.
