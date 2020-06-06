IDPH reports 975 new COVID-19 cases

On June 6, the IDPH reported 975 new COVID-19 cases. (Source: WVIR)
By Jessica Ladd | June 6, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 2:52 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On June 6, the IDPH reported 975 new COVID-19 cases.

Illinois now has 126,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To date, 5,864 people have died from the virus.

