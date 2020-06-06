First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

This weekend will bring a hot, humid and mainly rain-free pattern to the region as a big upper high develops right over us. In fact, today will likely be the hottest day of 2020 thus far, with or without the heat index. Patchy fog this morning will give way to mainly sunny skies today. Models are keeping it dry, though an isolated afternoon storm is not impossible. Actual highs in the low 90s will combine with dew points near 70 or above to push heat indices into the 95 to 100 range. On Sunday a light easterly breeze may start to bring humidity levels down a bit but it will still be relatively hot and humid.
The big story heading into the upcoming week will be the wind and rain we expect from the remnants of TS Cristobal. Cristobal is a weak tropical storm in the central Gulf today that will move ashore along the Louisiana coast Sunday night…and then head north. The remnant depression will likely move from AR into MO and then north Monday night into Tuesday. This will put us just east of the low with gusty south or southeast winds and periods of rain. A few strong storms are also possible on Tuesday. Once this system pushes off to the northeast, however, the remainder of next week should be quite nice with dry and less steamy conditions.
