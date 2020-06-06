First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The big story heading into the upcoming week will be the wind and rain we expect from the remnants of TS Cristobal. Cristobal is a weak tropical storm in the central Gulf today that will move ashore along the Louisiana coast Sunday night…and then head north. The remnant depression will likely move from AR into MO and then north Monday night into Tuesday. This will put us just east of the low with gusty south or southeast winds and periods of rain. A few strong storms are also possible on Tuesday. Once this system pushes off to the northeast, however, the remainder of next week should be quite nice with dry and less steamy conditions.