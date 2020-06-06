First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The remnant low from Cristobal will be moving rapidly north, just to our west from Monday night thru Tuesday. This will give us a period of wind, rain and possible thunderstorms. Currently the greatest threat of heavier rainfall totals (2”+) looks to be over the hills of SE MO….which is an area that has already been soaked by heavy thunderstorms this week. In terms of thunderstorms….the circulation around tropical systems can sometimes help spin up severe storms…though this is not a certainty and may depend on getting some sunshine Tuesday afternoon. In addition, gusty south winds are likely Monday night into Tuesday. Current indications are that winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times….and should taper off by Tuesday night. Behind this system we will have a period of cooler and less humid weather for the second half of the week.