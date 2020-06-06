Demonstrators walk for unity in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds joined together in Cape Girardeau to have a peaceful walk against racial divide and violence in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
They walked the streets of Cape Girardeau from Arena park and through neighborhoods with police escort as they helped block off streets and helped people if they needed water or assistance.
People of all races joined together as the goal was a united peace walk with every race origin that wanted to join in.
"Everybody is a human being at the end of the day," J-Mac said. "It isn't just because they're black, white, Mexican, nothing like that. Everybody's lives matter. God all put us here to live life. Everybody wasn't here for a racist type ordeal."
One woman came to support the unity of all races as well, including victims of protests.
"How peaceful people are being treated breaks my heart," Paula Johnston said. "So all I want is to show everyone that there is hope. So let's just do it for everyone and give everyone hope."
After the walk, they returned to Arena park where they had food and drinks.
The event was organized by Growth and Development with Soulful Harvest Ministries and Enough is Enough.
