14,442 COVID-19 cases in Mo.

By Jessica Ladd | June 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 2:32 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On June 6, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 14,442 cases of COVID-19.

To date, 809 people have died from the virus in the state.

