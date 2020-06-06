11,287 COVID-19 cases in Ky; 65% of new cases from Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - At 4:00 p.m. on June 6, at least 11,287 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky.
There were 319 newly confirmed cases Saturday, 65% of which are from Jefferson County.
“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”
Four more Kentuckians have died due to the virus, bringing the total to 470.
At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
