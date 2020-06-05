What you need to know June 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 5.
A calm, but muggy and foggy start to the first Friday of June.
After the fog burns off, storm chances increase.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said a complex of thunderstorms could push into our western counties in southeast Missouri by mid-morning. There is a slight risk for severe storms.
The rest of the day will be much hotter and humid than Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90.
The weekend will be mainly dry with hot and humid conditions.
Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Sunday will be less steamy.
As we head into next week, we will be watching the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Remnants of the storm could lead to stormy weather on Tuesday.
- A deadly house fire is under investigation in Carterville, Ill.
- A 9-year-old boy drowned after attempting to swim to an island across a Black River channel in Butler County, Mo.
- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and National Guard members are holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau today.
- The tenor of the protests set off by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police has taken a turn from the explosive anger that has fueled violence to a quiet, yet more forceful, grassroots call for more to be done to address racial injustice.
- Peaceful protesters took to the streets of Anna, Ill. for a march that started downtown and ended at the police station.
- A crowd of Charleston residents gathered to pray for an end to racism and for victims of racial injustice Thursday night.
- A KFVS viewer spotted a black bear in Carter County when she was driving to Fremont, Mo.
- JCPenney announced it will be closing 154 nationwide, which includes stores in Carbondale and Mt. Vernon.
- Social distancing is easy and beautiful at Millstream Gardens Conservation Area in Madison Co., Mo.
