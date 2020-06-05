A very summer-like weekend expected

Patchy fog tonight, with lows only dropping into the lower 70s. Highs over the weekend will top out in the lower 90s for most of the Heartland. Feels like numbers will range from the mid to upper 90s for a good chunk of the area both afternoons. Rain chances look very limited, but a couple isolated storms are possible. We will get a break from the heat and high dew points as a tropical system moves our way. Right now it appears the wettest day will be Tuesday.