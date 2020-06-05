Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified two residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
One case reported this week, turned out to be living in another county.
With the subtraction of that case, there have been 301 laboratory confirmed cases in the county, including eleven deaths related to the disease.
Ten additional residents were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to date to 251 residents.
Thirty-nine active cases are currently being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.