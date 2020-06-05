TDH identifies 400 new cases of coronavirus, 7 additional deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee and seven additional deaths.
As of Friday afternoon, there are now 25,520 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths confirmed statewide.
With more than 482,000 people tested for the virus, 16,925 have recovered and 1,893 have been hospitalized.
Health officials have confirmed 5,631 coronavirus cases and 122 deaths across Shelby County.
Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department identified 5,546 coronavirus cases and 120 deaths. That total has increased by 85 cases and two deaths overnight.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 68.4 percent have recovered.
More than 82,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
At this time, more than 400 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, more than 50 people have died, including 19 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 27 staff members testing positive for the virus and seven deaths.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. At this time, the 38118 zip code has the highest case count.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 8,425 total cases and 151 deaths
- Crittenden -- 426 cases; 9 deaths; 292 recoveries
- Cross -- 60 cases; 43 recoveries
- Lee -- 27 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 79 cases; 2 deaths; 68 recoveries
- Phillips -- 25 cases; 1 death; 9 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 40 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 691 cases; 1 death; 645 recoveries
Mississippi -- 16,769 total cases and 803 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 19 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 132 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 593 cases; 10 deaths
- Lafayette -- 156 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 89 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 87 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 32 cases
- Tate -- 93 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 76 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 58 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 25,520 total cases and 408 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 2 deaths; 13 recoveries
- Dyer -- 59 cases; 45 recoveries
- Fayette -- 14 cases; 2 deaths; 111 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 204 cases; 187 recoveries
- Haywood -- 34 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 45 recoveries
- McNairy -- 15 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 467 cases; 3 deaths; 401 recoveries
