Storms moving out this afternoon. Heat build in this weekend.

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Another complex of storms developed across the Plains last night and moved our way this morning. The line for the most part weakened as it moved across our area but did but on quite a cloud display. Behind this system we will see sinking air and this should allow temperatures to warm once we get the cloud cover out of the area. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on how much sunshine you see.