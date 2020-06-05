Storms moving out this afternoon. Heat build in this weekend.

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Another complex of storms developed across the Plains last night and moved our way this morning. The line for the most part weakened as it moved across our area but did but on quite a cloud display. Behind this system we will see sinking air and this should allow temperatures to warm once we get the cloud cover out of the area. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on how much sunshine you see.
The storms will move out of our area this afternoon. There could be a few isolated storms later during the peak heat in a few areas. We will see a cold front move our way tomorrow. There is a chance we will see a few storms develop along this front before it washes out across the Heartland. We will not see any cooler air with this front as hot humid air surges back across the area on Sunday.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s.
We are still watching Tropical Storm Cristobal as this system will likely move across the area on Tuesday. Behind that system cooler air will move into the area for next week.