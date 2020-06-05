Sen. Rand Paul says lynching bill is too broad

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is the only lawmaker holding up a lynching bill from passing.
The bill would designate lynching as a federal hate crime, but Paul said the bill is too broad.
He claimed as the bill is currently written, someone slapping or causing bruises or cuts to someone could be punished under the law and the offender could spend years in prison.
“What we have to preclude and what we are trying to preclude is that the bill doesn’t get used for the wrong purposes. We are all on the same side about who we want to punish,” Paul said.
Paul said he will support the bill if some of the wording he requested is changed.
The bill passed the House in February.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.