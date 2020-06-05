100 residents have recovered from COVID-19 in Southern Seven Region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 2 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
To date, there are 100 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
There are 3 new cases of COVID-19, one in Johnson County and two in Alexander.
S7HD is reporting a total of 261 positive cases of COVID-19, and a total of 2,896 negative COVID-19 tests.
There have been a total of 13 deaths in the region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.