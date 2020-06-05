Police officer’s identity stolen, chief says hacker ‘had every bit of it’

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Police Department has spent time in the past investigating identity theft cases, especially those being used for fraudulent gain.
Now, the department has seen several employees who have had their information stolen.
Chief of Police Chad Henson says this is the third employee in the past two months whose information has been leaked.
“We’ve had someone that’s had their credit card used in New York,” he says. “Someone that used their personal information in several different areas trying to open up accounts.”
This week’s fraud involved a suspect, trying to gain an unemployment check with the officer’s information.
Chief Henson says it’s important to keep yourself protected from people trying to steal information.
“Identity theft happens every five minutes. Your personal information, your name, date of birth, or full name is on social media,” he says. “If you leave your mail or someone has access that they’ll use it for fraudulent gain down the road.”
He says the United States Secret Service and the Department of Arkansas Workforce contacted the department saying there had been an influx of fraud.
Chief Henson says they’re working with other organizations to help solve this crime.
“Monitor your accounts, Social Security number, monitor things like that so you won’t be a victim,” he says. “If a police officer can be a victim, a regular citizen can be a victim, too. We’re just trying to put that message out today in hopes we can stop this type of crime.”
