Paducah’s Market Square to be closed to vehicle traffic all summer for outdoor dining

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Market Square will be closed to traffic all summer for outdoor dining.
According to the City, the east and west sides of Market Square have been closed since May 22 from 3 p.m. on Friday through 8 a.m. on Monday to allow the expansion of outdoor seating for restaurants.
The City provided approximately 25 picnic tables for use by designated restaurants.
After receiving positive feedback from the community and downtown businesses, the City said it decided to expand the closure period and keep the Market Square roads closed seven days a week through the Labor Day weekend.
The pilot project was to determine if a permanent closure of the roads should be implemented.
“Over the next several weeks as restaurants are allowed to resume their indoor seating capacity as provided through the Healthy at Work guidelines from the State of Kentucky, we will ask the restaurants and businesses in Market Square if they think the roadway closures and expanded outdoor seating should become permanent," City Manager Jim Arndt said.
