289 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 289 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 5.
That brings the total number of cases to 10,977. There was also a total of 466 deaths in the state.
One of the deaths reported on Friday from COVID-19 was an 86-year-old woman in Graves County.
“We’ve lost a third health care worker, and like the first two we lost, this person worked in a long-term care facility,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story. Let’s make sure that we remember not only the seriousness of COVID-19 but that we continue to show our compassion to these families.”
At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
A total of 274,919 people have been tested in the state for COVID-19.
On Friday, Governor Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. This order will be in effect until July 7.
He also signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.