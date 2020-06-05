New Ill. initiative offers virtual career training for unemployed residents

“With our state and our nation facing record unemployment as a result of COVID-19, it is imperative that we broaden access to affordable and high quality education that will help return out of work Illinoisans to the workplace as quickly as possible,” said Governor Pritzker. “Thanks to this new partnership with Coursera, we will support thousands of Illinois workers who have lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the ongoing pandemic by helping them build the skills to attain jobs in the post-COVID-19 economy.”