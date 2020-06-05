New Ill. initiative offers virtual career training for unemployed residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of free online career training for those who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The training is through a partnership with online learning platform Coursera. Illinois residents now have the opportunity to enroll in free virtual training courses to provide training and credentialing.
“With our state and our nation facing record unemployment as a result of COVID-19, it is imperative that we broaden access to affordable and high quality education that will help return out of work Illinoisans to the workplace as quickly as possible,” said Governor Pritzker. “Thanks to this new partnership with Coursera, we will support thousands of Illinois workers who have lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the ongoing pandemic by helping them build the skills to attain jobs in the post-COVID-19 economy.”
The new partnership makes Illinois one of the first states in the nation to make free courses available to unemployed workers through the program.
Registration will be available to Illinois residents now through September, and all courses must be completed by December 31, 2020.
In addition to Coursera, the state is partnering with P33 and Discovery Partners Institute for another tech-focused training program called TechReady Illinois. It will provide training courses for high-demand fields of computer science, data and engineering programs.
Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate in one of four fields: data and analytics; cloud computing; cybersecurity; or software development.
