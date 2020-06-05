Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes first annual report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has released the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program’s annual report to the Governor.
Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2018, through December 5, 2019.
There were several deadlines for the first program year including:
- begin accepting pre-file facility license applications by January 5, 2019,
- make all application forms and instructions publicly available by June 4, 2019,
- begin accepting patient, caregiver, and patient cultivation applications by July 4, 2019,
- begin accepting facility applications by August 3, 2019. DHSS successfully met each of these deadlines.
“I am extremely proud of our team and the program that we have developed. It has been an honor to lead this hardworking group of dedicated team members as we bring this new industry to Missouri in a well-regulated, safe, and patient-focused program,” stated Lyndall Fraker, Director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
DHSS is charged with providing safe and secure access to medical marijuana for qualifying Missouri patients.
DHSS has approved 23,269 patient and caregiver applications and began the process of licensing the constitutional minimum number of regulated medical marijuana facilities.
“As we have worked to implement this program, Missouri patients have always been our north star through every step of the way,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We want to ensure that we build a program that is safe, accessible and in line with our mission of protecting the health of Missourians.”
