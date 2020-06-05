Jackson man arrested for trespassing naked, making terroristic threats

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man, Duane Ratliff, was arrested for trespassing in the Zion Luthern Church naked by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s office.
Police say that he was asked at the scene if he was sick, and warned that lying could result in being charged with making a terroristic threat.
Ratliff told officers he was not sick.
While being processed in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, Ratliff told officers he was COVID-19 positive and was tested in St. Louis.
The officers investigated the claim and discovered he had not been previously tested.
Ratliff was transported to a medical facility and tested. He was not positive.
Ratliff is the second person to be formally charged with making terroristic threats who made statements they were positive for COVID-19 when they were not.
The charges filed against Ratliff are:
- Count 1 Class D Felony Making a Terroristic threat.
- Count 2 Class A Misdemeanor of Trespassing in the second Degree
- Count 3 Class A Misdemeanor of Sexual Misconduct in the First Degree for exposing his genitals in a manner to cause affront or alarm
His is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson in Lieu of a $30,000.00 cash or surety bond.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.