IDPH: Cat becomes 1st animal in Ill. to test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says a cat became the first animal in the state to test positive for COVID-19.
According to the health department, the pet cat tested positive after becoming sick in mid-May. They said the pet was in a home with people who have tested positive.
The health department said there is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans; however, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.
On Friday, June 5, IDPH announced 1,156 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 125,915 positive cases and 5,795 deaths.
Governor JB Pritzker announced Illinois surpassed one million COVID-19 tests on Friday. A total of 1,000,919 people in Illinois have been tested for the virus.
