Hundreds march in Carbondale to call for change

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting at the Civic Center in Carbondale, Ill, hundreds of people came together to march in order to bring awareness to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter Movement, on June 5, at 2:00 p.m.
The activists marched down Illinois Ave, chanting “Black liberation in this nation,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” “Together we stand, divided we fall,” and other chants, including George Floyd’s name.
They stopped at the Carbondale’s Public Safety Office for a demonstration, where guest speaker, Travis Washington, the creator of the “Hands Up Act” petition, gave a speech.
The petition is to create a mandatory 15 year sentence for police officers that shoot unarmed persons.
More than 2 million people have signed it.
They wrapped back to the City Hall.
Carbondale authorities were in communication with the organizers of the march, helping with safety tips.
Police assisted the activists along the route.
CDC guidelines were followed, with masks distributed by the organizers.
