Gov. Pritzker: Ill. surpassed 1 million COVID-19 tests

PEORIA, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker visited a community-based testing site on Friday, June 5 to announce more than 1 million tests have been performed in the state.
He was joined by U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, Illinois General Assembly Leaders Jehan Gordon-Booth and Dave Koehler and county leaders and city leaders.
The state has opened 11 community-based testing sites for anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. Testing is available at the sites for free. Also, no appointment, doctor referral or insurance is required.
The sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day.
The governor said this is now a total of 279 public sites for Illinoisans to access tests. Of those, 108 are federally qualified health centers.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommended that anyone who recently participated in a mass gathering, including recent rallies and protests, to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after attending an event or immediately after any symptoms.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.