First Alert: Muggy, foggy morning with a chance of thunderstorms

(KFVS) - A calm, but muggy and foggy start to the first Friday of June.
After the fog burns off, storm chances increase.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said a complex of thunderstorms could push into our western counties in southeast Missouri by mid-morning. There is a slight risk for severe storms.
The rest of the day will be much hotter and humid than Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90.
The weekend will be mainly dry with hot and humid conditions.
Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Sunday will be less steamy.
As we head into next week, we will be watching the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Remnants of the storm could lead to stormy weather on Tuesday.
