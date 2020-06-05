First Alert Friday Forecast

The weekend will be mainly dry, with hot and humid conditions Saturday moderating slightly on Sunday as the flow begins to change in advance of Cristobal. Actual highs on Saturday will likely be in the low 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. By Sunday it should be slightly less steamy. As we get into early next week the remnants of Cristobal will determine the forecast. If the NHC path is correct, the remnant low will be moving from Arkansas into MO on Tuesday. This would bring wet and breezy weather to our region. There could be an enhanced risk of strong thunderstorms as well depending on shear and insolation. Behind this tropical system, the second half of next week looks dry and a bit less hot and humid.