Federal Paycheck Protection Program helped local business

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -President Trump signed a measure to add more flexibility to the Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Some local business owners say, the PPP helped them stay open during the pandemic.
Dr. William Chouinard, DDS of General Dentistry in Sikeston, said “It’s been interesting, it’s been challenging,”
He described the last several weeks as a real challenge. “When you’re closed almost 100 percent, there’s always some kind of impact. The CARES Act, we were able to take a advantage of that,” he said.
Dr. Chouinard got a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.
“It basically paid for all of our staff. We have eight staff members here and it paid majority of their salary,” Chouinard said.
They still had some patients who had to be seen. “We did have to see emergency patients throughout the 6-8 weeks,” he said.
His business isn't the only one in Sikeston that took advantage of the government program.
Reade Ferguson manages the pawn on East Front Street."It definitely helped," he said.
He kept his business open on a limited scale but still took a hit. “You had a lot of people that were scared to come in , people who were just nervous so they didn’t want to come in to do their standard business which cuts down on any business ability to keep employees,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said it kept him from having to lose part of his team. “It did allow us for the full extent that we had to be closed and reduced hours to keep our employees in here working,”
And Ferguson said thanks to the help, they managed to stay afloat. “We probably would have had to shut down.”
