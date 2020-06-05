Cape Girardeau Co. Health Center reports confirmed COVID-19 cases that visited Lake of the Ozarks

According to the health center, the potential exposures are from a boat party. (Source: WBTV file photo)
By Amber Ruch | June 5, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 1:17 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Center is notifying the public about potential exposures of residents and/or Southeast Missouri State University students to COVID-19 at Lake of the Ozarks from May 29 through May 31.

According to the health center, the potential exposures are from a boat party.

They ask that you contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures.

The Health Center strongly encourages participants to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine until test results are known. For testing, contact your health care provider or contact Cross Trails Medical Center at 573-339-1196.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions, including:

  • Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
  • Stay home if you are sick

