Cape Girardeau art gallery to reopen June 9

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council announced the art gallery will reopen on Tuesday, June 9 to limited walk-in traffic.
According to the Arts Council, the art gallery has procedures in place including increased facility maintenance and sanitization, gallery occupancy monitoring and mask and sanitizer procurement for staff and patrons.
During this time, the Council said patrons can expect:
- 33 visitors inside the gallery at any time
- Visitors will be admitted on an “equal or less-than” basis as visitors leave
- Visitors will be allowed in a first-com, first-served" basis
- Visitors and visitor groups will be encouraged to practice appropriate physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet apart
- Visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations
- Visitors will be required to wear a mask
- Staff will maintain proper physical distancing and wear masks where appropriate
- High-touch surfaces, furniture and fixtures will be cleaned immediately after contact with visitors
- No public restrooms
- Front desk will be cleared of all items
- Signage with new guidelines for visitors will be prominently displayed at the front entrance as well as throughout the galleries. Signage encouraging the use of hand sanitizer will be posted adjacent to hand sanitations
The Council said if patrons have an issue following the new guidelines, they ask that they not visit the gallery at this time.
Marked pathways may be located along the floor to indicate the best route between galleries. Staff will be available to answer your questions and help you navigate the changes.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is located at 16 N. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
