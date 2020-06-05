Breonna Taylor’s next door neighbors file lawsuit against LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed a lawsuit against three Louisville Metro Police Department officers claiming they almost shot a resident next door in the head the night Taylor was shot and killed.
The lawsuit was filed on May 20 by Taylor’s next door neighbors Chelsey Napper, Zayden Flournoy and Cody Etherton against LMPD officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly.
According to court documents, on March 13, the officers were in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles when they approached the apartment “in a manner that kept them from being detected by neighbors.” The documents then claim the officers entered the apartment next to Napper’s without knocking or announcing themselves as police officers and “proceeded to spray gunfire into Chelsey Napper’s apartment with total disregard for the value of human life.”
The lawsuit claims one bullet came inches from hitting Etherton, who was in the hallway of Napper’s apartment at the time.
Documents state gunshots damaged several items in Napper’s apartment, including in her living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway and her sliding glass door was shattered.
Counts of assault, excessive force, negligence and gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment also are listed in the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs are asking for compensatory and punitive damages.
