Bi-County Health Dept reports 4 new positive COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 5.
The new cases were in Williamson County and included a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.
According to the health department, its believed they acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, health care exposure or through transmission in the community. All are being placed in isolation.
As of Friday, there have been a total of 75 laboratory-confirmed positives in Williamson County, including 55 recoveries, and 12 laboratory-confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 12 recoveries.
