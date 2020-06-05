Armed, dangerous man wanted after mobile home fire in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An armed and dangerous man is wanted in Graves County after a mobile home fire.
According to deputies John Michael Giles, 43, is wanted on charges of second-degree arson and possession of a handgun by a felon. He is reportedly armed and considered dangerous.
Giles reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived. He was driving a white 2003 Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky license plate number 894-VGD. They say he may be enroute to Union City, Tenn.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 6:28 a.m. on Friday, June 5 to a mobile home off of KY Highway 129 near Dukedom. The 911 caller reported that someone had set fire to a mobile home.
Firefighters from the Cuba and Sedalia Fire Departments also responded.
An investigation led deputies to get an arrest warrant for Giles. They say he is currently out of jail on bond on an attempted murder charge from an incident that happened on August 30, 2019 in Graves County.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to contact law enforcement immediately.
