What you need to know June 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 4.
Scattered rain and storms will push through the Heartland this morning. The storms to not appear to be severe, but by mid-morning a stronger storm could pop-up.
More storms will likely redevelop in the afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some of the storms could be strong. Damaging winds and small hail are the main risks.
High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.
There is a chance for more storms Friday afternoon.
Hot temperatures in the low 90s continue into the weekend. Heat indices could be in the mid to upper 90s!
Next week,remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal could push heavy rain, gusty winds and storms into the Heartland.
- A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck. Two other officers suffered gunshot wounds to their hands.
- Today a memorial service for George Floyd will kick off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement.
- An autopsy report stated George Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
- Thunderstorms are possibly to blame for multiple crashes on U.S. 67 in Butler County Wednesday evening.
- Missouri’s nature centers will remain closed through the end of June.
- Movie theater chain AMC said it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered its theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet.
- A stadium-sized asteroid is expected to flyby Earth on Saturday.
- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews had to deal with a mess some would find gross and smelly on a hot day.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.