Transportation Trust Fund 6 was approved

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Planner Ryan Shrimplin looks forward to starting the next round of repairs to public property throughout the city.
“Now that it has been approved, The city can get started with plans to implement the specific projects that were proposed as part of the TTF6 (Transportation Trust Fund 6) program.”
The program collects a 1 half cent sales tax on each dollar spent.
“One of the great advantages of the TTF tax is that the majority of it is not actually paid by Cape Girardeau citizens. It’s paid by those that come into our community and purchase goods and services as sales tax.”
He says the tax collected goes towards the beautification and safety of the city.
“That’s typically either new roads or extensions reconstruction of a road or sometimes resurfacing a road or street. It also involves improvements like sidewalks as part of those projects.”
Shrimplin tells KFVS12 with TTF6, road repairs are more than half of the total budget.
“We are hoping this program is a permanent tool for funding those types of needs, but it is a five year program. We do that for transparency. We always propose specifically what we’re going to do with the money.”
He says the city has one particular goal in mind.
“To have a level of transportation infrastructure that is of high quality and something that people from outside our area will take notice of and be impressed about.”
