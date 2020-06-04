Tracking Rain and Storms This Morning

Scattered rain and storms push through the Heartland this morning. These are not anticipated to be severe. During the mid-morning hours, there will be enough energy to possibly have a stronger storm arise. Storms will likely redevelop during the afternoon hours and could be strong with damaging winds and small hail. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. It still will be very sticky outside.
Friday, there is a chance of storms during the afternoon hours, but precipitation chances will be less than today. Hot temperatures in the low 90s continue into the weekend. It will also be sticky with higher dew points. Heat indices could be in the mid to upper 90s!
The big story next week will be tropical storm Cristobal. Remnants look to bring the Heartland heavy rain, gusty winds, and some storms.
-Lisa
