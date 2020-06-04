TDH identifies more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus case count has surpassed the 25,000 mark after more than 476,000 tests have been administered across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Heath announced 25,120 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon with 401 deaths and 1,855 hospitalizations.
So far, 16,643 people have recovered from the virus.
Heath officials have confirmed 5,546 coronavirus cases and 124 deaths across Shelby County -- an increase of two cases and four additional deaths since the Shelby County Heakth Department gave an update Thursday morning.
Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department identified 5,412 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths Tuesday morning. That an increase of 132 new cases and four more deaths in one day.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 67.8 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 81,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County.
At this time, more than 380 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, more than 50 people have died, including 18 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 26 staff members testing positive for the virus and seven deaths.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. At this time, the 38118 zip code has the highest case count.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 8,067 total cases and 142 deaths
- Crittenden -- 413 cases; 9 deaths; 278 recoveries
- Cross -- 56 cases; 42 recoveries
- Lee -- 24 cases; 1 death; 18 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 78 cases; 2 deaths; 68 recoveries
- Phillips -- 24 cases; 1 death; 9 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 38 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 687 cases; 1 death; 628 recoveries
Mississippi -- 16,560 total cases and 794 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 19 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 131 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 575 cases; 10 deaths
- Lafayette -- 154 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 87 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 84 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 32 cases
- Tate -- 91 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 76 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 56 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 25,120 total cases and 401 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 2 deaths; 13 recoveries
- Dyer -- 57 cases; 44 recoveries
- Fayette -- 136 cases; 2 deaths; 101 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 202 cases; 187 recoveries
- Haywood -- 33 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 59 cases; 1 death; 44 recoveries
- McNairy -- 15 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 461 cases; 3 deaths; 401 recoveries
