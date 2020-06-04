Storms will move out later this evening. Hot tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a mid-level vortex spin its way across the Heartland. A few scattered storms have developed along this disturbance. The vortex will move out of the area later and rain chances will likely diminish once it passes. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, in the upper 70s for most of the evening hours.
Storms will be moving out of the Heartland after midnight. Then we will be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies through tomorrow. We will see a few isolated afternoon storms on Friday but at this time most areas appear to remain dry.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.
As we head into next week, we will be watching the track of Tropical storm Cristobal. Most of our guidance brings the remain right across the Heartland and this could lead to stormy weather Tuesday.
