SIU System President receives award recognizing commitment to diversity

“I am so incredibly humbled to receive the Charles Whitcomb Award from MOAA,” Mahony said. “Charlie Whitcomb was a strong champion for diversity in athletics during his life and helped to found MOAA in order to increase opportunities for minorities in college athletic leadership roles. Having the award named for him makes this honor especially meaningful to me. At a time when our nation is grappling with our promise to ensure equality, I recognize more than ever that we all need to do far more. I hope my future diversity and inclusion work as a higher education leader will be worthy of this recognition.”