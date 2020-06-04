Sheriff warns of muddy slick spots on Hwy. B in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain mixed with mud is a cause for concern on a highway in Perry County, Missouri.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Department in Missouri sent out an electronic alert to warn drivers there could be muddy slick spots on Highway B from Perryville to the Cape Girardeau County line.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
The alert stated the mud is from a road construction project.
Currently, crews are working to widen the shoulder and to repave the road on Hwy B from National Guard Drive in Perryville to the Cape Girardeau County line. The project is expected to be finished Nov. 1.
