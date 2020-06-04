Shawnee Community College working to implement plans for safe reopening of campus

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Community College is working to implement plans under the governor’s guidelines to prepare to reopen campus.
Currently, nearly all faculty and staff will continue to work remotely, and summer semester classes, which began on June 1, will remain online. Currently, no students or members of the general public will be allowed on the main campus or any of the SCC Extension sites without prior approval.
The staff will use the summer semester to prepare for the phased campus reopening for the fall.
“We are working to allow students, faculty, and staff to return to campus when possible and ensure we are complying with the federal and state guidelines. We are pleased that Governor Pritzker recently announced the move to phase 3 and are making preparations for that change now,” said Shawnee College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy. “We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus in the future, but will not compromise their safety by returning without first ensuring all precautionary measures are in place to keep them safe.”
SCC said plans are in place to allow some college personnel to return to campus on a limited basis. Any visitors, including prospective or current students who need to visit our main campus or any extension center, should contact the school to obtain details regarding visits.
When the fall term begins on August 17, classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including fully online courses as well as hybrid courses that ensure some face-to-face time with the instructor while ensuring that social distancing guidelines are followed. Safety guidelines for all people on campus will include health evaluations, social distancing practices, required face-covering/mask and other protective measures that comply with the CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.