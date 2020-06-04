Shawnee Community College working to implement plans for safe reopening of campus

“We are working to allow students, faculty, and staff to return to campus when possible and ensure we are complying with the federal and state guidelines. We are pleased that Governor Pritzker recently announced the move to phase 3 and are making preparations for that change now,” said Shawnee College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy. “We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus in the future, but will not compromise their safety by returning without first ensuring all precautionary measures are in place to keep them safe.”