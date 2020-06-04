Prayer event held in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland community joined forces for a prayer event on Thursday evening, June 4.
The Charleston Strong Community Prayer started at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Commercial.
Several community leaders took part, including the local NAACP president and the Mississippi County sheriff.
They said their goal is to make the community one unit, so they know they did something positive during this time.
The event is open to the public. Organizers said to feel free to bring respectful posters, artwork and balloons. Also, don’t forget to stay socially distanced.
