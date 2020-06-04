Paducah holds social distance friendly Fourth of July fireworks; parks, farmers markets to reopen

Parks & Recreation Department Director Mark Thompson said, “As many cities have made the decision to cancel their Independence Day events, we tried to be innovative and look for partnerships. I want to thank Paxton Park for their collaboration and for providing a great site centrally located to many neighborhoods. I encourage citizens to enjoy the fireworks show from their yards and sidewalks. After spending a little time determining an unobstructed viewing location away from a building or tree, I think this will turn into a memorable evening to celebrate our country.”