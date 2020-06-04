NRE expands operations in paducah

“Economic development is finally working as it should in Paducah/McCracken County. We are seeing jobs return to Paducah and new jobs being added. NRE has been an iconic shop in Paducah for decades. Their reopening several months ago was exciting and now their expansion and relocation of jobs to Paducah is icing on the cake. We look forward to their continued growth.” stated Paducah City Mayor Brandi Harless.